The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. William Blair cut Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

