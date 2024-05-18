Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Purchases 6,100 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 4.0 %

ARKR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.