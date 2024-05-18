Thomas D. Kampfer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohu Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

