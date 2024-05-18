Tigo Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 21.7 %

TYGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.

Insider Activity at Tigo Energy

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

