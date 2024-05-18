Timothy F. Keaney Buys 16,417 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Timothy F. Keaney purchased 16,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,676.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.43 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
