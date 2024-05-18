Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Titanium Transp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

