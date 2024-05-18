Titon (LON:TON) Shares Down 11.8%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94). 28,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 10,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Titon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TON

Titon Price Performance

Insider Activity at Titon

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.44 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Titon news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total value of £17,480 ($21,954.28). 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Titon

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.