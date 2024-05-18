Tonya Williams Bradford Sells 2,600 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

