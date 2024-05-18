TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

