Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRNS stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

