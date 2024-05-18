Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $56.83 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.70.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

