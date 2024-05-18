Tritax Eurobox plc (BOXE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on June 21st

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

BOXE opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Friday. Tritax Eurobox has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £5.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63.

Get Tritax Eurobox alerts:

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Eurobox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Eurobox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.