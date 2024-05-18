Tritax Eurobox plc (EBOX) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on June 21st

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 58.30 ($0.73) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. Tritax Eurobox has a 1 year low of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 69.90 ($0.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £246.45 million, a PE ratio of 233.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

