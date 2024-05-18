Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 794,620 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $631,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

