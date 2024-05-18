Truist Financial Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

BABA stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.