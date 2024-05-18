Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Truist Financial traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 736095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

