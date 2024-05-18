Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

