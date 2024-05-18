Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.33% of Two Harbors Investment worth $31,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 78,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

View Our Latest Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.