UBS Group Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $152.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 13.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 61,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

