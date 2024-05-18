UBS Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

