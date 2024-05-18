UBS Group Cuts Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target to $32.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

