UL Solutions (ULS) to Release Earnings on Monday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $37.20 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Insider Activity

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

