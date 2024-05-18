Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.21. Umicore shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 115,604 shares.

Umicore Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

