Under Armour, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 289.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 913,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.