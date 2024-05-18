United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $677,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $520,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 838,653 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of X opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.