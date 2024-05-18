United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $677,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $520,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 838,653 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

