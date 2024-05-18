United Utilities Group PLC (UU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33.19 on August 1st

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.19 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($13.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,045.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,056.46. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.45) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

