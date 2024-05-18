Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.33% of Universal Logistics worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

