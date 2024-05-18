Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2026 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

