Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

