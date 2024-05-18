Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.48. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 879 shares changing hands.

Vallourec Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Research analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.