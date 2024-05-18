Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,423,247 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.75% of Verint Systems worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Verint Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

