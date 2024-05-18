Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.77. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 723,265 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

