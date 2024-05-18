Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Raised to C$19.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Victoria Gold Trading Up 7.5 %
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
