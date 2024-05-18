Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Raised to C$19.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 7.5 %

About Victoria Gold

VGCX opened at C$8.06 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.09 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.49.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

