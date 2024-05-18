Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Philippe Hamers Buys 6,417 Shares

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,417 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,119.07).
Victoria Stock Up 2.2 %
VCP opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.05 million, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Victoria PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 729.50 ($9.16).
Victoria Company Profile
