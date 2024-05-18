Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Philippe Hamers Buys 6,417 Shares

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,417 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,119.07).

Victoria Stock Up 2.2 %

VCP opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.05 million, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Victoria PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 729.50 ($9.16).

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.