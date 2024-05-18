Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,763 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 426.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $62.50 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.