Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 1978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.
Several other analysts also recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
