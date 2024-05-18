Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 1978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 64.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

