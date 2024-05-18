Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 4.1 %

VINC stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

