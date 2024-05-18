VirTra, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for VirTra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday.

VirTra Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

