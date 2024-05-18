Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 283098219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.10 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 98.40 ($1.24).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 241.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

In other news, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). Also, insider Luka Mucic acquired 2,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.