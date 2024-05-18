W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $90.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

