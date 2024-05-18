WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

