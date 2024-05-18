WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
WaFd Price Performance
Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.
WaFd Company Profile
