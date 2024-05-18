Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 3118177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Walmart by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $521.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

