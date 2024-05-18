Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.27. Approximately 29,018,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,413,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

