Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,802,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $145,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

