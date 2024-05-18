Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $31,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

