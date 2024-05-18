Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading 15.6% Higher

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) shot up 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 402.76 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 390.65 ($4.91). 21,866,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 1,297,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.80 ($4.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.28) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($5.97) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £973.61 million, a P/E ratio of 923.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 476.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

