Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.90

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.35. The firm has a market cap of £134.23 million, a P/E ratio of -402.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

In other news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £18,985.79 ($23,845.50). 9.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

