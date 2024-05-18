Wedbush Comments on Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

