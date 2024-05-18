Wedbush Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $45.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 203.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,988,682 shares of company stock valued at $564,373,806. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 50.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dutch Bros by 59.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

