Wells Fargo & Company Raises CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Price Target to $12.00

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $100,774 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 803,469 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,210 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 373,297 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

